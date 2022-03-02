Sedgwick County commissioner, Air Force veteran looks back on service in Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years. He said some of the most rewarding times in his military career were spent in Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine where he was part of a team taking all the nuclear weapons out of the country.

About 25 years have passed since Dennis worked in the regions of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. In the 1990s, he was part of the team tasked with destroying weapons of mass destruction from the former Soviet Union.

“I thought that was the greatest capstone that I could have on my career,” he said. “Unfortunately, Putin has kind of changed things for the worst.”

In his office at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, you’ll see remnants of Dennis’s time serving his country overseas, from the yoke of a Russian bear bomber to the nose tip of a nuclear weapon.

“Kind of scares me with Putin because he’s already put his nuclear forces on higher alert,” Dennis said.

During his time in Ukraine, Dennis remembers the hospitality of its people.

“Every single individual that I ran into, except for some of the leaders, were just fantastic and would go out of their way to help you to enjoy their country, that you had an opportunity to learn a little bit about their culture,” he said.

Russian’s invasion of Ukraine did not come as a surprise to the now 75-year-old leader in Sedgwick County.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever trusted Putin. Anyone that thinks they can trust him in this world today is probably delusional,” Dennis said.

The now-retired colonel hopes people see the similarities between the U.S. and Ukraine when it comes to those who love their country.

“Each and every one of those people love their country as much as we love ours,” Dennis said. “They’re very proud to be Ukrainian. That’s why they’re fighting for that country.

