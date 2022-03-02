Advertisement

Spring-like weather rolls on

Stronger winds will bring more humidity in by Friday
Cooler weather for northern Kansas on Thursday.
Cooler weather for northern Kansas on Thursday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Very warm weather will continue for Kansas through the rest of the week. A cold front moving in on northern Kansas may cool temperatures briefly Thursday, but it will offer up no chance of any rain.

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight with lows falling into the 30s. The winds will be light.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the 60s north of I-70, but should still warm into the upper 70s farther south. Winds will turn to the southeast.

Look for windy weather on Friday with highs once again well into the 70s.

Saturday will have a cold front coming in, but rain chances are not likely for Kansas. Sunday may have a chance for some showers, but it looks like amounts will be under .25 for south central and southeast Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 48.

Fri: High: 76 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 52 AM sprinkles, then afternoon clearing. Windy

Sun: High: 50 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; PM showers. Breezy.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 28 Turning mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

