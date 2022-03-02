Advertisement

Wichita police searching for endangered infant

Police are searching for 1-year-old Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman.
Police are searching for 1-year-old Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 1-year-old Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman. They are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG. Police ask that if you see Kamryn, James or the Chevy Trailblazer, or know their whereabouts, to call 911.

Kamryn and James Norman are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG.
Kamryn and James Norman are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG.(Wichita Police Department)

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic violence report call at a home in the 1000 block of South Christine. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 25-year-old woman who lives there.

The woman reported that her boyfriend, James, was at the home with their child, Kamryn, while she was away. When she arrived home James and Kamryn were gone, and they did not return for several hours. Investigators are concerned for the welfare of Kamryn and need assistance locating her. James is wanted for a violation of a domestic violence protection order.

The investigation is ongoing and the case number is 22C012343.

