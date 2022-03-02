Wichita State’s MDL re-opens COVID test collection to the public

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) is re-opening COVID test collections to the public starting Tuesday, March 1. The lab is located at 4174 S. Oliver, Building 174H.

Testing will be conducted differently than previously, now following a 3-step process:

Pre-register online.

Schedule your appointment to get tested.

Get your results within 24 hours.

The MDL, which opened in October 2020, was built in response to COVID-19 as a lab that could test large quantities of specimens with a short turnaround, allowing for precise quarantine and treatment of those infected and mitigating the spread of the virus.

