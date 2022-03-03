Kansas Highway Patrol searching for man accused attempting to steal catalytic converter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol and Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter on Feb. 19.

Crime Stoppers said a vehicle was left abandoned on the interstate due to mechanical issues on southbound I-135 near mile marker 14.4. When the owner of the vehicle arrived, he found a blue 2007 Ford Focus with Kansas tag 306PEX parked behind his vehicle and a man underneath the vehicle attempting to cut off the catalytic converter.

Crime Stoppers said the man fled the scene after being confronted and has not yet been identified.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!

