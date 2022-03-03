Advertisement

Kansas Highway Patrol searching for man accused attempting to steal catalytic converter

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to locate a man...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to locate a man accused of trying to cut a catalytic converter from an abandoned vehicle on I-135.(Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol and Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter on Feb. 19.

Crime Stoppers said a vehicle was left abandoned on the interstate due to mechanical issues on southbound I-135 near mile marker 14.4. When the owner of the vehicle arrived, he found a blue 2007 Ford Focus with Kansas tag 306PEX parked behind his vehicle and a man underneath the vehicle attempting to cut off the catalytic converter.

Crime Stoppers said the man fled the scene after being confronted and has not yet been identified.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!

Can you identify? Our friends at the Kansas Highway Patrol need your help identifying the pictured individual,...

Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Latest News

At Wichita's The Independent School, John Steer’s AP Government class is learning about...
Wichita high school class digs into conflict in Ukraine
College mourns death of students
Tabor College honors two students who died in crash
Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kansas
2 Harvey County detention deputies fired following investigation into harrassment claims
Numana
International hunger-relief organization provides ways for Kansans to help Ukrainian refugees
Numana
Local nonprofit offers chance to feed hungry