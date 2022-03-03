KCC approves Kansas Gas settlement agreement to recover last winter’s gas costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission on Thursday approved a settlement agreement outlining how the Kansas Gas Service will recover costs incurred during last February’s winter storm from third-party marketers and certain large transportation customers.

Transportation customers purchase gas from gas producers or through a gas marketer. The purchased gas is then provided to KGS and delivered through KGS pipelines to transportation customers. Examples of transportation customers include some municipal utilities, businesses, schools and churches.

The KCC said what is normally a straightforward transaction was complicated by the high demand and limited supplies during the winter storm.

“Some gas marketers did not provide adequate gas to KGS in order to ensure uninterrupted service to transportation customers threatening the integrity of KGS’s entire system. Under an emergency order from the KCC designed to protect the health and safety of Kansans, KGS was obligated to make up the difference to ensure gas was available to all customers, including transportation customers,” said the KCC.

Under the settlement agreement, KGS will recover about $52 million of the $58 million in supply shortfalls from marketers and transportation customers. KGS also requested a waiver from a provision in its tariff that would have allowed a multiplier penalty to be applied to the amount owed. The commission granted the waiver.

“In the absence of the waiver, penalties could have been as much as $888 million, potentially sending many entities into bankruptcy and resulting in great harm to the State’s economy,” said the KCC in its release.

Had KGS been unable to recover costs from marketers and transportation customers, the KCC said those costs would have fallen to residential and small commercial customers.

