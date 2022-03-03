Record watch: high temperatures approach 80 degrees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another unseasonably warm afternoon. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the middle 70s or twenty degrees above normal.

Friday will be just as warm, but windier and that will elevate the risk of wildfires, especially across central Kansas where red flag warnings are expected.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Saturday. However, this is not an Arctic front so while the weekend looks cooler, it does not look cold. Highs in the 70s on Saturday will tumble in the 40s and 50s on Sunday, or a few degrees below normal.

A few showers and storms are possible on Saturday, especially along and east of I-135. Widespread, soaking rain is not expected and unfortunately most places will stay dry. However, a second system arriving late Sunday into Monday looks more impressive and could bring widespread rain and snow to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 77. Isolated showers; partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 50. Increasing clouds and breezy with afternoon showers.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 43. Morning snow showers, decreasing clouds and cold.

Tue: Low: 25. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 30. High: 61. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

