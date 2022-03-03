Advertisement

As Sedgwick County continues decline in COVID-19 cases, 1000th death reported

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reported its 1,000th COVID-19 related death on Wednesday. While the numbers continue to improve in the county, it’s a grim reminder of a pandemic that once paralyzed the world.

Sedgwick County reported 32 new cases since Tuesday, and the 14-day positive percentage rate of tests has fallen to 3.7%. That’s the lowest it’s been in more than eight months.

As for the state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 924 new deaths since Monday, nearly double the cases reported on Monday but still lower than any report made in January. The state also reported 89 new hospitalizations and 29 new deaths.

The positive percentage rate for the month of February ended at 11.4%, less than half of January’s rate. For the month of March, the positive percentage rate is down to 3.1%, but that number is expected to change as more tests are added through the month. It’s still a sign of a sharp decrease in cases throughout the state.

