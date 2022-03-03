Shockers down Tulsa on road, 72-62

TULSA, Okla. (KWCH) - Tyson Etienne scored a game-high 18 points to help Wichita State push past Tulsa, 72-62, Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center. WSU (14-12, 5-9 American) out-rebounded the hosts, 43-19, en route to its first conference road victory in six tries. The Shockers led by three near the midway point of the second half but used a 10-0 run to build a 63-50 cushion with 6:00 to go and cruised from there. Reserve guard

Qua Grant scored the last two baskets in that push to finish with 13 points, matching his season high. Grant was also instrumental early, running the point in the absence of

Craig Porter Jr. who picked up his second foul with 13:00 to play before halftime. Grant stepped up with nine first-half points on 4-of-4 shooting, including a layup that capped a 9-1 run and sent the Shockers into the locker room with a 38-29 cushion. WSU shot 56 percent in the first half and a season-best 49.1 percent for the game, while knocking down 15-of-18 free throws. Etienne was 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from three.

Morris Udeze added 15 points and eight rebounds knocked down a career-high nine free throws on nine attempts. Jeriah Horne and Darien Jackson shared high-scoring honors for Tulsa (9-19, 3-13), which committed just three turnovers – all in the second half. The Hurricane shot 41 percent for the game but missed 15 of their 18 three-point attempts. The Shockers have now defeated their rival in five-straight and 16 of the last 18 series meetings. The win guarantees WSU no worse than the No. 9 seed in next week’s Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. The Shockers can move up to the No. 8 line with a victory over East Carolina in Saturday’s regular season finale (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and would climb to No. 7 with a Cincinnati loss at SMU on Sunday.

