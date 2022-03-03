Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Fire damages homes
Owner of Airbnb walks through Wichita home damaged by fire
Jonathan Gardner in 2014.
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape, dozens of other counts

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban