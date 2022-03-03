Advertisement

Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park police will get a pay bump to help direct traffic for the opening of Kansas’s first Whataburger location.

The first Whataburger location to open in the Sunflower State will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 7, in Johnson Co.

Whataburger is set to open at the former Salty Iguana Mexican Restaurant at 8420 W 135th St. in Overland Park.

Two other Whataburger locations have already opened in the Kansas City metro area, both in Missouri - one in Lee’s Summit and one in Independence. The openings brought such an influx of traffic lines stretched for blocks.

The company has confirmed it will pay Overland Park Police and private security to help manage traffic during the opening.

A representative from the iconic chain told 13 NEWS in September that Whataburger will also open locations in Topeka and Wichita, however, no specific time frame on the Topeka location has been given.

