Advertisement

Wichita firefighters respond to 24 fires over 36 hours

Wichita Fire Department
Wichita Fire Department(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is alerting citizens to the high-fire danger over the next couple of days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said it had responded to 24 fires in about a 36-hour period.

“As weather conditions are expected to remain consistent over the foreseeable future, crews will continue to respond and mitigate these incidents as needed. The public is asked to be vigilant when dealing with ignition sources and report fires as they see them,” said the agency in a post on Next Door.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Latest News

At Wichita's The Independent School, John Steer’s AP Government class is learning about...
Wichita high school class digs into conflict in Ukraine
College mourns death of students
Tabor College honors two students who died in crash
Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kansas
2 Harvey County detention deputies fired following investigation into harrassment claims
Numana
International hunger-relief organization provides ways for Kansans to help Ukrainian refugees
Numana
Local nonprofit offers chance to feed hungry