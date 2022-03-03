Wichita firefighters respond to 24 fires over 36 hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is alerting citizens to the high-fire danger over the next couple of days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said it had responded to 24 fires in about a 36-hour period.

“As weather conditions are expected to remain consistent over the foreseeable future, crews will continue to respond and mitigate these incidents as needed. The public is asked to be vigilant when dealing with ignition sources and report fires as they see them,” said the agency in a post on Next Door.

