Wichitan born in Russia feels pulled in 2 directions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates, it takes a toll on Americans with ties in both of those nations.

Anna Curry remains connected to her Russian roots, but Ukraine is getting her support. She said it’s been challenging to watch, and until Russia’s War on Ukraine started seven days ago, she never thought it would happen.

“It’s hard being on both sides, honestly. I think that [what] is the toughest, is you care for both of them,” said Curry.

It has been a long week for Curry, who has been watching and learning information about the invasion from Wichita.

She said, “It’s depressing. I feel bad for them. I have some friends from Ukraine, and it’s a lot worse than the media says.”

Born in Russia, Curry has spent most of her life in the United States after being adopted.

She values her connection to her Russian heritage and family, including siblings who live in Russia, but this war has been a wedge.

“It’s frustrating cause I definitely have my opinions of all this is super depressing, and it’s wrong, and the Russian side is wrong cause we don’t need war. We want to avoid war,” Curry said. “It’s just kind of hard cause they’re like ‘we’re stronger’ and ‘we’re better’ and I’m like ‘okay, I’m not going to go there and talk about that with you. Half the time, I just have to stop, ‘I’m done talking to you guys about this.’”

Curry said the start of the invasion also took a toll on her mentally.

Until it began, Curry didn’t see this as an actuality and viewed the messaging for Russian President Vladimir Putin as saber-rattling and him making threats and not a promise of all-out war.

“I kind of took it as a joke, like ‘oh, he’s just planning this,’ but it wasn’t. When he did invade, it was a little bit more shocking. I was like, okay, he’s more capable of actually doing this than we thought,” Curry said.

Curry is hoping there can be a peaceful ending. What’s made this more complicated to see is Russia and Ukraine have shared a long history. Curry said they often refer to each other as brothers and sisters. Now, their weapons are pointed against each other.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.