2 Harvey County detention deputies fired following investigation into harrassment claims

Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office has fired two of its detention deputies following an internal investigation into harassment claims.

The sheriff’s office opened the internal investigation on Feb. 18 following allegations of harassment involving two detention deputies and that their actions were direct violations of the sheriff’s office. No criminal charges were filed.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is a personnel matter and no further information about them or the incident will be released.

“Our office expects to be held to a high moral standard by our communities. The incident identified areas for improvement in how we train and educate our deputies moving forward. We understand the seriousness of this issue and remain committed to establishing a comfortable work environment for all,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

