Advertisement

Extreme fire danger Saturday ahead of some rain Sunday

Stronger winds will bring more humidity in by Friday
Fire danger will be highest on Saturday.
Fire danger will be highest on Saturday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind remains a factor into Saturday, which means the fire danger is a concern for much of the state through the afternoon. Low humidity, dry grass, and mild temperatures could be a problem if a grass fire were to get started. It’s also expected that the wind will be changing direction during the afternoon as a cold front swings across the region.

Saturday morning will have temperatures in the 50s. Later in the day, temperatures will range from the 30s in northwest Kansas to 70s in south central and eastern Kansas. Some light snow may develop in northwest Kansas Saturday afternoon, but accumulations will be minimal.

The wind will back down Saturday night and it will remain dry.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with some afternoon rain developing in central and eastern Kansas. Some snow may mix with the rain in central Kansas, but accumulations will be less than an inch in most spots. All of it should clear the area by the time Monday morning rolls around.

It will be chilly but dry on Monday with highs in the 40s. Another cold blast is targeting the area at the end of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Windy, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then turning mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Diminishing winds. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 51 Increasing clouds; afternoon showers.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Turning cloudy; chance for PM light snow.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 15 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Fire damages homes
Owner of Airbnb walks through Wichita home damaged by fire
Jonathan Gardner in 2014.
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape, dozens of other counts

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers
generic
KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Newstalk with Lou Ferrigno
WATCH: ‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno in Wichita for ICT Comic Con
Memorial for Tabor football players
Memorials at Tabor College set up for 2 student athletes killed in crash