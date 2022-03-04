Extreme fire danger Saturday ahead of some rain Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind remains a factor into Saturday, which means the fire danger is a concern for much of the state through the afternoon. Low humidity, dry grass, and mild temperatures could be a problem if a grass fire were to get started. It’s also expected that the wind will be changing direction during the afternoon as a cold front swings across the region.

Saturday morning will have temperatures in the 50s. Later in the day, temperatures will range from the 30s in northwest Kansas to 70s in south central and eastern Kansas. Some light snow may develop in northwest Kansas Saturday afternoon, but accumulations will be minimal.

The wind will back down Saturday night and it will remain dry.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with some afternoon rain developing in central and eastern Kansas. Some snow may mix with the rain in central Kansas, but accumulations will be less than an inch in most spots. All of it should clear the area by the time Monday morning rolls around.

It will be chilly but dry on Monday with highs in the 40s. Another cold blast is targeting the area at the end of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Windy, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then turning mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Diminishing winds. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 51 Increasing clouds; afternoon showers.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Turning cloudy; chance for PM light snow.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 15 Mostly sunny and breezy.

