International hunger-relief organization provides ways for Kansans to help Ukrainian refugees

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Numana, the El Dorado based international hunger relief organization, is providing ways for people to help Ukrainian refugees. The organization holds meal-packing events for food that can then be distributed to those who need it.

At a meal-packing event, individuals put together a simple meal of dry rice, soy protein, freeze-dried pinto beans and a blend of vitamins and minerals. The measure the ingredients, scoop them into meal bags, weigh and seal the bags, and box the finished product. In about an hour, 10 people can pack 1,600 meals. Numana’s distribution partners will transport the boxes of packaged meals to their European partners for distribution to Ukrainian refugees.

“We do all the training, onsite at the location, so no pre-training is involved. They show up at the event a few minutes early, and we do all the training and show them how to do it. It’s very easy,” said Numana president Delane Butler.

Numana has held numerous meal-packing events for multiple countries, including the U.S. The organization’s focus is now on Ukraine. To host a meal-packing event, call us at (316) 452-5445 or fill out a form at numanainc.com/host-an-event.

