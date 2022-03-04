Advertisement

Kansas communities ease COVID communication as cases decline

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the number of COVID-19 cases declining across Kansas, communities are changing the way they disseminate information about the pandemic.

Starting Monday, Sedgwick County will only update its COVID-19 dashboard on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This comes as the county reports 38 new cases, no new deaths and a positive percentage of 3.2%

In Reno County, the health department is doing away with its dashboard altogether on Monday, March 7.

“With the decline in COVID cases, we feel our time can be better spent on different educational initiatives,” stated Health Department Director Karla Nichols. “The Community Health Assessment this April will also help us refocus our efforts where they’re needed the most.”

Reno County reports 18 active cases of COVID-19 and says 54.57% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Reno County’s COVID numbers we still be available on the KDHE dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. General COVID information is available on the Reno County website at www.renogov.org/health. The COVID-19 vaccine is available for all residents over the age of 5. Walk-ins are accepted for ages 12 and over, but appointments are required for ages 5-11 by calling 620-694-2900, ext. 6.

Republic County reported good news saying it is down to 0 active cases.

We have had 1 new case of Covid 19 identified this week and currently 0 active cases.

Posted by Republic County Health Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

The Kansas Department of Health reported just over 500 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, 52 new hospitalizations and eight coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s positive percentage rate remains at around 11.5%.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Fire damages homes
Owner of Airbnb walks through Wichita home damaged by fire
Jonathan Gardner in 2014.
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape, dozens of other counts

Latest News

Kansas hospital
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers
Sneeze allergies
Wichita ranked second-worst city for seasonal allergies
In this photo taken Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $160 million for Kansas childcare providers