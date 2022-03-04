Kansas communities ease COVID communication as cases decline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the number of COVID-19 cases declining across Kansas, communities are changing the way they disseminate information about the pandemic.

Starting Monday, Sedgwick County will only update its COVID-19 dashboard on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This comes as the county reports 38 new cases, no new deaths and a positive percentage of 3.2%

In Reno County, the health department is doing away with its dashboard altogether on Monday, March 7.

“With the decline in COVID cases, we feel our time can be better spent on different educational initiatives,” stated Health Department Director Karla Nichols. “The Community Health Assessment this April will also help us refocus our efforts where they’re needed the most.”

Reno County reports 18 active cases of COVID-19 and says 54.57% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Reno County’s COVID numbers we still be available on the KDHE dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. General COVID information is available on the Reno County website at www.renogov.org/health. The COVID-19 vaccine is available for all residents over the age of 5. Walk-ins are accepted for ages 12 and over, but appointments are required for ages 5-11 by calling 620-694-2900, ext. 6.

Republic County reported good news saying it is down to 0 active cases.

We have had 1 new case of Covid 19 identified this week and currently 0 active cases. Posted by Republic County Health Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

The Kansas Department of Health reported just over 500 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, 52 new hospitalizations and eight coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s positive percentage rate remains at around 11.5%.

