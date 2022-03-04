2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School

OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road.

The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center says two victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Olathe police said on Friday night that a student “produced a handgun” and then shots were exchanged between the student and School Resource Office.

The 18-year-old student was taken into custody.

The case is being reviewed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s office. Investigators from multiple agencies are leading the investigation.

In a move that is typical o fall officer-involved shootings, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

POLICE BRIEFING:

All victims are male, so we know the person who shot at the administrator was a male student.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all and the parents in Olathe of being shocked from the incident,” said Olathe Police Detective Sgt. Joel Yeldell. “But I am also grateful at the same time to report that our SRO did his job and was injured because of it.”

Police were not able to give us answers to some of our questions today regarding the type of gun used and the number of shots fired.

They are planning to file charges in this case.

Emergency crews transported the school resource officer and administrator to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

UPDATE: All victims are adult males.

UPDATE: All victims are adult males.

One in critical condition, one critical but stable and the third is stable.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children at the closed Family Video location on the southwest corner of the intersection of 127th and Black Bob.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today.

We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Parents are slowly being unified with their children after a shooting at Olathe East High School.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

REUNIFICATION PLAN

The Olathe School District has put out this plan to reunite parents with their children from the school.

OFFICIAL REUNIFICATION PLAN:

Parent pick-up and walkers will be transported to California Trail Middle School(13775 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS). Please reunify with your student there.

Bus riders will come home on buses from Pioneer Trail Middle School (15100 W 127th St, Olathe).

— Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

