2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Update: Overland Park Regional Medical Center says two people who were injured in a shooting at Olathe East High school have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Police said a student opened fire Friday morning at the high school, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator. The school resource officer then returned fire and the student was also injured. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. It was not clear who was released.

The campus was placed on lockdown while officers took the suspect into custody and students were released to their parents. No other injuries were reported.

A Friday morning shooting at Olathe East High School injured the school resource officer and a school administrator.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school at 127th Street and Black Bob Road. The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward. The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

Emergency crews transported the school resource officer and administrator to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. According to the hospital. one person was in critical condition, another was in critical but stable condition and a third was in stable condition. The hospital said all three are adult males.

UPDATE: All victims are adult males.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department. Regarding a piece of video that has been circulating on social media showing a male holding a rifle and gaining access to the school, the police department said it is aware of the video and that person is a responding Olathe police officer.

Police asked parents to pick up their children at the closed Family Video location on the southwest corner of the intersection of 127th and Black Bob. Olathe Public Schools then notified parents to pick up walkers at California Trail Middle School. Bus riders were dropped off at home from buses from Pioneer Middle School.

OFFICIAL REUNIFICATION PLAN:

Parent pick-up and walkers will be transported to California Trail Middle School(13775 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS). Please reunify with your student there.

Bus riders will come home on buses from Pioneer Trail Middle School (15100 W 127th St, Olathe).

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today.



Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents northeast Kansas in the U.S. House, said she was monitoring this situation closely, and her “heart is with the Olathe East community.”

I am monitoring this situation closely. My heart is with the Olathe East community.



