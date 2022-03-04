Advertisement

Tabor College honors two student athletes killed in crash

The community of Hillsboro continues to mourn the loss of two students from Tabor College. Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo died early Sunday morning
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Hillsboro continues to mourn the loss of two students from Tabor College. Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo died early Sunday morning in a crash. The crash also hurt another student, who is recovering at a hospital, but is expected to survive. Both men who died were on the football team at Tabor College.

Head Football coach, Mike Gardner, says both young men had bright futures and already had their career paths lined up for when they graduated.

“Both of these guys meant so much to our team, they are two of the most unselfish players that I’ve had,” said Gardner.

A memorial is now set up for both students on campus.

“With a tragedy like this, we feel it’s personal. Students Monday went into class and a seat was empty, said Tabor College President, David Janzen.

The college already had a vigil for the men and plan to have services and honor them in other ways in the weeks and months to come. Both Janzen and Gardner wanted to the thank their small community for their thoughts and prayers and helping them get through this tragedy.

“They are truly great examples of what you want in a teammate,” said Gardner.

Services for the young men have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Fire damages homes
Owner of Airbnb walks through Wichita home damaged by fire
Jonathan Gardner in 2014.
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape, dozens of other counts

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers
generic
KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Newstalk with Lou Ferrigno
WATCH: ‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno in Wichita for ICT Comic Con
Memorial for Tabor football players
Memorials at Tabor College set up for 2 student athletes killed in crash