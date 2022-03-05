WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters across Kansas are responding to multiple grass fires as high wind, and dry conditions combine for extreme fire danger. Storm Team 12 says a chance of moisture will return on Sunday with much less wind statewide. Follow our coverage from across the state as the firefight continues.

Sunday morning - Fire officials in Reno County are expected to give a media briefing at 10 a.m. with updates on the efforts to contain widespread, windswept wildfires. Watch the briefing LIVE in the player above.

The Reno County fire named “The Cottonwood Complex” began this afternoon with 40 mph gusts and three wind shifts. The fire damaged approximately 12 square miles. There have been civilian injuries and fire officials know there have been structures damaged. At this point, officials are unaware of any fatalities that had occurred.

If you are missing a loved one in the area, please report this to dispatch at 620-694-2800.

The following roads will remain closed to all traffic:

4th and Avenue G from Buhler Road to the County Line. This includes Victory, Rayl, and Worthington Roads between the two-mile roads. All other currently closed roads will reopen by 11 pm tonight.

A temporary flight restriction is in place from Obee Road to Burmac Road and 30th Avenue to Highway 50. Hutchinson and Newton Airports remain open. This restriction includes personal drones.

Cattle pens and water have been set up at the Gray residence 8115 East 4th for anyone that needs to use them. 211 has been established to make monetary donations to those that have been affected.

Donations of water and Gatorade for firefighters are being collected outside the Command and Training Center, 3201 East 4th. Please leave your items outside. Tomorrow Hutchinson Fire Department will be doing a detailed damage assessment and making an aggressive overhaul of much of the area.

8 p.m. - Harvey County’s Facebook posted breaking down today’s events.

7 p.m. - KWCH would like to thank the firefighters who worked to save the KWCH transmitter tower Saturday afternoon. It is located near Buhler in Reno County, where crews work to contain a large grass fire that has forced numerous evacuations. While the fire did not damage our transmitter tower, it did burn parts of the building. That has impacted the signal for many of you who watch us over the air.

Our engineers are working diligently to get the signal restored by late Sunday morning/early afternoon. Remember, you can always receive safety updates from Eyewitness News by watching the live stream on KWCH.com, the KWCH app, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Reno County officials will give an update on the fire at 9:30 p.m. We will carry it live on KWCH.com.

5:50 p.m. - El Dorado fire officials say a fire is under control in Butler County. Crews will remain on the scene to deal with flare-ups on the southeast part of the fire.

No structures were lost. Crews will know more about damages once an assessment is conducted.

5:40 p.m. - The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at 27th and Grove in the northeast part of town. Crews were dispatched to the area around 5:15 p.m. It’s just one of several grass fires being fought across the state on Saturday.

5:15 p.m. - The Kansas Forest Service has deployed two aviation resources to the Cottonwood Complex Fires (Reno and Harvey Counties) due to a large grass fire. The KFS has requested assistance through the Wildland Task Forces. Two KFS personnel and one ground engine are on-site at the Cottonwood Complex fires. KFS also deployed one aviation resource and one person to Pottawatomie County.

Due to evacuations in Reno and Harvey counties, a shelter was established at the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has requested the Federal Aviation Administration to close airspace over Reno and Harvey Counties to allow aircraft assisting with fire suppression full access.

Due to the threat of a significant disaster, KDEM has requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant through FEMA. The FMAG provides a 75 percent federal cost-share, and the state pays the remaining 25 percent for actual costs. FEMA has approved the request.

KDEM has tasked two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Kansas Army National Guard to assist with fire suppression in Reno and Harvey counties on Sunday. The helicopters are flown by members of the 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation, and are equipped with collapsible water buckets.

In addition to Reno and Harvey, counties that have made local disaster declarations are Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee.

4:55 p.m. - The Kansas Turnpike advises people to avoid I-35 in El Dorado. KTA said smoke blowing over the road from a fire use caution in the area.

Reno County: Crews in Reno County are working on a large grass fire near Buhler and Haven Road. Dispatchers confirm that many units are out and requesting mutual aid from Harvey County, among others.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said crews received a call about the fire at 12:37 p.m. at 800 N. Willison Road, east of the city, about one mile west of Buhler Road.

“With Catastrophic Fire Danger and wind gusts upwards of 40 mph, firefighters had their hands full on arrival. Units immediately engaged in structure protection and assisting residents in evacuating,” said the fire department.

The fire crossed Buhler Road and spread rapidly into the Cottonwoods Golf Course. Winds shifted, and firefighters were forced to attack the fire from multiple locations. It then spread east into Harvey County.

Crews continue to fight the fire as and defend homes. Winds are expected to shift later this evening, and the fire department believes this will be a multi-day event.

The evacuation area is as follows:

In Reno County: Willison Road to Woodberry Road, 30th Avenue to Avenue G

In Harvey County: Woodberry Road to Burnac Road, 1st Avenu to 48th Avenue

Due to evacuations in Reno and Harvey counties, a shelter was established at the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson.

“Multiple resources are on the scene and in the command post assisting in bringing this devasting fire under control. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the many residents this as affected,” said the fire department.

For those who would like to donate, the Hutchinson Fire Department said it would take donations of food, water, Gatorade, ChapStick, etc. All donations can be dropped off at the Hutchinson Fire Department Command and Control Center at 3201 E. 4th Ave.

Fire in Reno County

Butler County: According to fire and EMS officials, a grass fire is currently burning in Butler County near SW 70th and SW Stone Gap Road. We have a photographer on the scene and will update you as soon as we have more information.

Dispatch confirms that the first fire was near SW 70th Street and SW Stone Gap Road. Multiple homes and structures are threatened, but there is currently no damage to the houses.

The second fire is in Andover near 1203 Ginkgo Lane. A fire was near houses in the area, but no homes were damaged. Short grass was helpful for crews there, and they are now waiting for the wind shift later tonight.

Harvey County: A large grass fire that began in northeast Reno County has moved into Harvey County.

Harvey County started evacuations in the northwestern area between Woodberry Road and Sand Hill Road from Highway U.S. 50 to Northwest 48th Street. On the Harvey County Facebook, they urged anyone east of Sand Hill Road should be prepared to evacuate if the fire danger continues to spread eastward.

