KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested a man and a woman from Great Bend in connection with the January murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa in Rush County.

The KBI said a little before 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, agents arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Page Stipe and 58-year-old Darin Lee McBee at the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in Hutchinson. Agents arrested Stipe for first-degree murder and McBee for multiple felonies related to the murder.

The KBI said Randa’s vehicle was also located. The agency said the Kansas Attorney General is expected to prosecute the case.

