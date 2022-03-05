KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested a man and a woman from Great Bend in connection with the January murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa in Rush County.

The KBI said a little before 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, agents arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Page Stipe and 58-year-old Darin Lee McBee at the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in Hutchinson. Agents arrested Stipe for first-degree murder and McBee for multiple felonies related to the murder.

The KBI said Randa’s vehicle was also located. The agency said the Kansas Attorney General is expected to prosecute the case.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.