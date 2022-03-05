Advertisement

Less wind; much needed moisture for some Sunday

A mix of rain and snow will pass through central and eastern Kansas
Rain and snow chances return Sunday
Rain and snow chances return Sunday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a day with strong winds and very dry weather, a chance of moisture will return on Sunday with much less wind statewide. The best chances for rain and snow will be in central and eastern Kansas Sunday afternoon and evening. Northwest Kansas may see some light snow, but accumulations will be minimal at best.

Winds will be coming out of the north between 10 and 20 mph on Sunday. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s around much of the state. The potential of rain and snow will be highest late in the afternoon and during the evening.

Next week starts off chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday. Although it may warm up a few days (Tue/Wed), another blast of bitterly cold air will be coming for the end of the week. We may also have a chance for some light snow, but it’s not going to be a major winter storm.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear; diminishing winds. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, then turning cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Wind: N 10-20. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Showers mixed with a few snowflakes ending. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Mon: High: 45 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 21 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; overnight snow showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 18 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
KBI Mugshot
KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers

Latest News

Wildfire in El Dorado under control
El Dorado wildfire
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon west of El Dorado, with several homes in danger. No...
Fire west of El Dorado under control after nearing several homes
Fire press briefing
Grass fires force evacuations briefing
Sooners beat K-State 78 to 71
Gibson hits 7 3s, scores 29; Oklahoma beats Kansas St. 78-71
KWCH tower building fire
Firefighters help save KWCH tower