Less wind; much needed moisture for some Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a day with strong winds and very dry weather, a chance of moisture will return on Sunday with much less wind statewide. The best chances for rain and snow will be in central and eastern Kansas Sunday afternoon and evening. Northwest Kansas may see some light snow, but accumulations will be minimal at best.

Winds will be coming out of the north between 10 and 20 mph on Sunday. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s around much of the state. The potential of rain and snow will be highest late in the afternoon and during the evening.

Next week starts off chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday. Although it may warm up a few days (Tue/Wed), another blast of bitterly cold air will be coming for the end of the week. We may also have a chance for some light snow, but it’s not going to be a major winter storm.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear; diminishing winds. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, then turning cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Wind: N 10-20. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Showers mixed with a few snowflakes ending. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Mon: High: 45 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 21 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; overnight snow showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 18 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

