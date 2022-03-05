Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno in Wichita for ICT Comic Con

"Incredible Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno is in Wichita for ICT Comic Con at Century II
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Actor Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as “the Incredible Hulk” in the TV show that spanned part of the late 1970s and early 1980s, is in Wichita for ICT Comic Con set for this weekend at Century II. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 5 and 6).

You can find ticket information and ICT Comic Con details here: https://wichitatix.com/Online/default.asp, To promote ICT Comic Con, Ferrigno sat down with Eyewitness News anchor and reporter Alex Flippin. You can see that interview in the player above.

While in Wichita, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recognized Ferrigno as an honorary deputy and on Friday, presented him a plaque to commemorate the honor.

“Mr. Ferrigno is a longtime supporter of law enforcement and has served as a reserve deputy with LA County, San Luis Obispo County, and Socorro County Sheriff’s Department,” the sheriff’s office explained in a social media post highlighting the department’s meeting with Ferrigno.

