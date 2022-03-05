Wichita high school class digs into conflict in Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The conflict in Eastern Europe is a topic on which students in Wichita are keeping a close eye. Friday, Eyewitness News visited the Independent School, a private school in Wichita with 425 students, 170 of which are in the upper school. A handful of those students are participants in discussions about Russia and Ukraine in the classroom.

Specifically, John Steere’s AP Government class is learning about Russia-Ukraine history. On Friday, the discussion included the proper pronunciation and spelling for Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and why the Russians spell it differently than Ukrainians do. Digging deeper, Steer’s students have, for weeks, been learning about the history between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s a complex issue and it’s not quite as simple as going in and helping [or] not going in and helping,” Steere said. “It’s kind of surprising that [Russia] actually decided to push through into Ukraine itself. I think America is still the beacon on the hill and that we represent the spread for democracy.”

For Wichita Independent senior Anna Bailey, the crisis in Eastern Europe is disheartening to see.

“I would hate to go to war because’ that’s not very good for the economy and our people and our morale, but I think its very important that we keep sharing those voices and keep stating and telling Russia that this is not something that we’re going to stand for, Bailey said. “And I hope that this also brings, politically speaking, America closer together.”

In Steere’s classroom, the topic of Russia and Ukraine is part of an ongoing discussion for Bailey and her peers.

“They see the Ukrainians as a people who want independence, self-determination, and the right to exist free of eternal force,” Steere said. “So, I think they feel like this is abhorrent, I mean, there’s not a lot of debate in class because there’s not a lot of pro-Russian voices out there.”

With students at The Independent School encouraged to be critical and independent thinkers, Steere said he’s seeing unity.

“I have felt in my classroom, I’ve felt in society, a coming together, a unification around an idea, which is very core to who we are, which is the right of countries to have self-determination, human rights, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” Steere said.

The head of The Independent School shared resources from Education Week among which is advice for teachers to make sure media literacy is a high priority and helping students understand the historical context of what’s happening in Eastern Europe.

