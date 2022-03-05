Windy and warm today- colder and wet Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong weather system moving across the Plains today bringing gusty winds and showers/storms to parts of central and eastern Kansas this morning. Storms are moving northeast at 40 mph and will likely lead to severe weather across Iowa and northern Missouri later today.

A strong cold front and dry line will push across Kansas through the afternoon, however storms are expected to remain very isolated near the front as it moves through the Flint Hills and eastern Kansas. Dry and windy conditions will persist through the afternoon with a Extreme Fire Danger for central Kansas through the early evening hours. Expect clouds to break and sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the 70s across Eastern Kansas, meanwhile it will be colder across western Kansas with 40s and 50s.

Dry tonight with temperatures falling into 20s and low 30s by morning. A chilly Sunday with highs in the 40s. Sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers through the afternoon. It may be cold enough to see a few snow flakes too during the early evening hours. No accumulations are expected Sunday afternoon/night as soil temperatures will remain above freezing- melting any snow that falls.

Monday looks cool with temperatures staying in the 40s, 50s return on Tuesday and Wednesday before another storms system moves into the Plains Thursday. The weather system Thursday is promising another chance of precipitation and another shot of cold temperatures. Highs in the 30s by Friday, but the cold air won’t last long.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Wind Advisory until 6 PM**

Today: Mostly cloudy early maybe a few showers, then turning mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: SW/W 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Diminishing winds. Wind: W/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, then turning cloudy with a chance of showers. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: A few showers and a few snow flakes. Cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 45 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Turning cloudy; chance for PM light rain/snow.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 15 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 14 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.