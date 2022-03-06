Advertisement

Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
KBI Mugshot
KBI arrests 2 in connection with La Crosse man’s murder
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers

Latest News

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
National average for gas tops $4 a gallon
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse