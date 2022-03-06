Advertisement

Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions

Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has been reported across the area and has caused some dangerous road conditions.

Driving down I-70

Salina has also enacted the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan due to severe weather and hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner.

Roads may still have some slick spots early Monday; most will be in better shape. Snow reports of 1-3 inches have been quite common in central Kansas, with Salina reporting more than 2 inches and 3 inches in southern Ellsworth county.

Snow in Alden Kansas
Snow in Alden Kansas

For the most up-to-date weather information, make sure to check out the Storm Team 12 app, and for traffic reports, check out Wichway.org.

