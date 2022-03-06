Advertisement

COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead

Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.(Eliot)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Kansas Facebook has confirmed that one missing individual was found dead Sunday morning after going missing during the Cottonwood Complex fires.

Cottonwood Complex Fire Update: One of the previously missing individuals was located safe this morning. Unfortunately,...

Posted by Reno County, Kansas on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Two people were reported missing since yesterday’s wildfires. The other missing individual was found safe this morning.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
Hutch transmitter
Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.
30th & Plum looking east about 230 in Hutchinson
Missing person found dead due to Reno County fires
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions

Latest News

Click family home destroyed in Reno County, KS Cottonwood Estates Fire.
Family trying to rebuild after losing home and pets in Cottonwood fire
Roger and Beverly lost everything in the Cottonwood fire, including their dogs.
Couple loses everything in Cottonwood fire, starts GoFundMe
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions
Driving down I-70
Picture of the wildfire in Reno county Saturday.
United Way accepting donations for Reno County fire relief