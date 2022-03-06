Dry, cold morning- wet and chilly afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a dry and windy Saturday, we expect moisture to return to Kansas this afternoon

Much needed moisture is headed for south-central Kansas today, with clouds increasing after 11 AM and rain showers develop between Noon and 1pm. Expect off/on showers, a few rumbles through sunset for central and eastern Kansas. There is potential some that you might even see a few wet snowflakes or sleet too. Temperatures will manage to reach the 40s most areas before the moisture arrives, then expect temperatures to fall into the 30s through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.50″ will be possible with the relatively heavier amounts along and east of I-135. Snowfall amounts if any in central Kansas will remain less than 1″.

Across far western Kansas, light snow through the day may produce accumulations between 1-2″ across the northwest part of the state. The upper level disturbance bringing this moisture will move out of the Desert Southwest and across the Plains spawning another round of severe storms; this time across southern Missouri and Arkansas later today. A few tornadoes will be possible. Precipitation in central and western Kansas should end during the early evening with clearing skies overnight.

Sunshine and chilly temperatures continue on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will moderate to near seasonal normal values (highs: 50s) by Tuesday and Wednesday, however another surge of frigid air is due to arrive on Thursday. The end of the week looks cold with highs in the 30s with a chance of more wintry weather Wednesday night through Thursday across the entire state. No worries, we rebound into the 60s by next Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Showers mixed with a few snowflakes early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then sunny and chilly. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 20.

Tue: High: 51 Mostly sunny- warmer, increasing clouds overnight.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; a mixture of rain/snow possible. Windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 16 Morning clouds- becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

