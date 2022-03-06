Fire west of El Dorado under control after nearing several homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the many fires that ripped through Kansas Saturday impacted an area west of El Dorado.

By Saturday evening, the El Dorado Fire Department said it was under control and crews were working on flare-ups.

The fire was a few miles west of the city and south of Highway 254.

“Oh, it moved quickly the way this wind was. Yeah it was terrible,” said Joe Vestering, who lived in the area of the fire.

Joe Vestering is among the homeowners breathing a sigh of relief Saturday night after the fire encroached his home a few hours earlier.

He said, “It burned up on my grass, my lawn up to the house got within about 10 feet of it and it’s a pretty big fire.”

The fire started just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Winds fueled the fire across dry vegetation in pasture land and fields ready to burn.

The home of Mike Tucker’s mother and the home still being built for his son had the fire come close to the buildings.

Tucker said, “My mother had to drive through fire to get out of her house. She said I look down at the window and was driving by the edge of the road is the only thing she could see to get away.”

El Dorado Fire Department said no structures were lost in the fire.

Mike and others who live in the area credit the quick work of multiple fire departments.

“The good Lord is just kept good watch over us and we’re safe,” said Tucker.

The wind whipped the smoke up from this fire and sent it out onto I-35, creating visibility challenges for drivers Saturday afternoon.

Tucker said this marks the third fire near his parent’s home in a week.

He said, “All three of these fires, I ran from my house by Potwin out here to see how close it was to my mom’s house.”

Throughout Saturday night, it will be a careful and continuous watch by fire crews to catch if any areas flare-up.

Vestering said, “I think they’re kind of getting it under control now, hopefully, if that wind don’t change in direction. If that wind changes direction, that’s going to be a major problem again.”

