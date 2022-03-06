Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.

Advertisement

While the transmitter itself was not damaged, the fire did catch a portion of the building on fire. The good news is that it’s still intact.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH-12 Eyewitness was one of many impacted by a cross-county wildfire in Harvey and Reno counties. Our transmitter is located near Buhler. While the transmitter itself was not damaged, a portion of the building did catch on fire. The good news is that it’s still intact.

For viewers who see us from the Hutchinson transmitters over the air signal - we anticipate restoring signal service Sunday late morning/early afternoon. Remember, you can watch Eyewitness News on Cable streams and our Wichita booster tower. You can also watch on KWCH.com, the KWCH app, Roku and on the Amazon Fire Stick.

KWCH was one of several impacted by today's fires in Harvey and Reno counties.

