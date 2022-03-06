Advertisement

National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. (WCVB via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead
Hutch transmitter
Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.
30th & Plum looking east about 230 in Hutchinson
Missing person found dead due to Reno County fires
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions

Latest News

Western officials expect Russia will increase its strikes, putting the lives of more civilians...
Ukraine president calls Russia's attacks 'deliberate murder'
Truckers and supporters circled the Capital Beltway around Washington for four hours to protest...
Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does DC beltway circuit
Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a...
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling