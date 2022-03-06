Rain/snow/sleet ending later this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has been reported across the area but will be winding down throughout the evening. Although some roads may still have some slick spots early Monday, most will be in better shape. Snow reports of 1-3 inches have been quite common in central Kansas with Salina reporting more than 2 inches and 3 inches in southern Ellsworth county.

Gusty north winds will continue to usher in colder temperatures even after the wintry mix comes to an end.

Skies will be clearing early Monday with lows in the teens and 20s. North winds will be decreasing throughout the day as highs warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Look for milder weather on Tuesday with much of the state seeing 40s. A chance for some sprinkles will roll through central and northern Kansas Tuesday afternoon, but amounts will be minimal.

Another blast of winter is coming in Wednesday night - Friday. Chances for snow will once again be on the increase for much of the state by Thursday and Friday. It’s too early to forecast how much, but it could have an impact on driving conditions for different areas of the state. Bitter cold will likely be in Kansas for Thursday and Friday before temperatures start warming back up once again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening wintry mix, then decreasing clouds late. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 20.

Tue: High: 47 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 33 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy. Overnight light snow.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 17 Chance for snow. Breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 11 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.