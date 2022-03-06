United Way accepting donations for Reno County fire relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) was activated Sunday morning to aid Reno County after the fires on Saturday.

United Way runs VOAD and is in coordination with Reno County to provide volunteers, financial support, and physical support for people whose lives have been affected by a disaster in our community.

United Way urges those in need of assistance to contact Reno County Emergency Management or 211 for requests for assistance in the recovery. Those wishing to donate financially to the Reno County Fire fund will also need to contact 211. VOAD says they want to have one central location to collect and distribute information.

