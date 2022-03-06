Advertisement

Wintry mix moving through this afternoon/evening

Snow amounts will be minimal - most roads mainly wet
Travel advisory this afternoon and evening.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and some snow will be tracking through south central and eastern Kansas through the afternoon and early evening. Some snow is also falling in northwest Kansas. Snow amounts will be less than an inch or two in the areas that even get snow. Rain amounts - in south central and southeast Kansas will be up to .25″ for most spots.

Road conditions early Monday should be just fine as the precipitation will be long gone by then. Gusty north winds will lead to a chilly start, with most wind chills down in the single digits and teens.

Skies will be cleared out by Monday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

This Afternoon: Clouds thickening, rain showers and sleet possible through the afternoon. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Afternoon Temps: 38.

Tonight: Wintry mix early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then sunny and chilly. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 20.

Tue: High: 51 Mostly sunny- warmer, increasing clouds overnight.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; a mixture of rain/snow possible. Windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 16 Morning clouds- becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

