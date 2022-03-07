Advertisement

Brief warm up before more snow returns

Another blast of Arctic air and some snow looming for the Plains
Best snow chances will come Thursday and Friday.
Best snow chances will come Thursday and Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will return to Kansas heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to continue a slow warm up.

A few sprinkles and some light snow may move across central and western Kansas Tuesday morning and afternoon. Amounts will be less than .10″ (for those that even see anything at all), so it’s not going to help the drought. Highs will be in the 40s for most of the state with light winds.

Another winter system will be approaching on Wednesday, bringing more clouds to Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, but Arctic air just north will be coming this way. We should expect northern Kansas to get snow late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall quickly into Thursday.

Highs will be in the teens and 20s for much of the state with another round of light snow for southern Kansas Thursday night and Friday. Some light accumulations are expected for the state, but at this time, it will probably be less than 2 inches in much of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-10. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: W/NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Wed: High: 53 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 33 Low: 30 Cloudy; overnight light snow. Breezy.

Fri: High: 32 Low: 17 AM snow chance, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 11 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 39 Becoming mostly sunny; windy.

