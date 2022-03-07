Advertisement

Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - Augusta police arrested a Douglass Middle School teacher Monday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into child sex crimes. The police department said no Douglass students have been identified as victims.

In a letter to parents, the Douglass School District confirmed that it has been notified that the alleged conduct did not occur in the Douglass School District and did not involve its students or other staff. The district said the crime involved a student from another school district.

The district said the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

Neither Augusta police nor the Douglass school district has released the teacher’s name.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions
30th & Plum looking east about 230 in Hutchinson
Missing person found dead due to Reno County fires
Hutch transmitter
Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.

Latest News

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
Wildfire danger expected to continue with snow melting
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
Man killed in shooting near downtown Wichita
Mitigating fire danger
Mitigating fire danger
The Brandt family lost most of their small farm in the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Reno County families return to see scope of fire damage; long recoveries ahead
Firefighters say the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County has burned 12,000 acres, destroyed...
Resources available for Cottonwood Complex fire victims, plus, how you can help