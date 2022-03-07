Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - Augusta police arrested a Douglass Middle School teacher Monday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into child sex crimes. The police department said no Douglass students have been identified as victims.

In a letter to parents, the Douglass School District confirmed that it has been notified that the alleged conduct did not occur in the Douglass School District and did not involve its students or other staff. The district said the crime involved a student from another school district.

The district said the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

Neither Augusta police nor the Douglass school district has released the teacher’s name.

