Family trying to rebuild after losing home and pets in Cottonwood fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many families had to flee their homes Saturday as the fire quickly in Reno County. One of those homes belonged to the Click family. John and Wendy Click lost everything in the Cottonwood complex fire.

John Click says, “I told my wife to go to the pasture where there was no grass. It was all sand because everything else was on fire.”

John’s wife, Wendy, was home with their three dogs, car-less when flames threatened their house. John raced home from work to save his wife, driving through barricades, thick smoke, and walls of fire.

“At the time, I did not know if she was alive. I just took off screaming towards the pasture, and finally, I heard her voice, and she was at the other side of the pasture with one of our dogs,” said John.

With melted shoes and minor burns, Wendy and one of her dogs were carried to safety while her house, barn, and vehicles burned.

Wendy says, “There is nothing. It is ground zero. There is nothing to rebuild off of, there is nothing to salvage, and that is not just for our property, which is for everybody out there.”

Sisters Ashley and Amy, daughters of John and Wendy, are trying to pick up the pieces of the life they used to know as they help their family build from scratch while their mom’s in now the hospital.

Ashley Villanueva, daughter of John and Wendy, says, “There is nothing left, and it is unreal to look at it, and what used to be there, you cannot even picture it, what it used to look like. It is unrecognizable.”

“The smoke inhalation and just the trauma of her seeing and witnessing everything and fighting for her life and being trapped by herself. She did not know if she was even going to make it,” says Amy.

The family says the combination of smoke and trauma caused Wendy to suffer a heart attack. She is at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center awaiting heart surgery now. The Clicks says they are just thankful that everyone in the family made it out. The family says they did not have home insurance, and because of this, there is a GoFundMe set up for the click family.

