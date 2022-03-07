Advertisement

‘Good’ news for Sedgwick County in fight against COVID-19

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Area Hospital Status Assessment is now good in Sedgwick County. It comes as the number of people hospitalized with the virus drops to 47 with 10 of the patients in the ICU.

The Sedgwick County Area Hospital Status Assessment is now good, as of March 7, 2022.
The Sedgwick County Area Hospital Status Assessment is now good, as of March 7, 2022.(Sedgwick County)

As of Monday, the percentage of tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is down to 2.2%, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. It’s the lowest we’ve seen that number since May of 2020. The county reported 19 new cases and no new deaths.

Last week, the county announced it would only be updating the status of COVID-19 in the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, in line with the data released by the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 388 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths and 80 new hospitalizations since Friday. From February 2022 to date, the monthly percent positive is 11.6%.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita school board turns down early end to mask mandate
Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
Kansas hospital
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas medical experts provide perspective on dwindling COVID numbers