‘Good’ news for Sedgwick County in fight against COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Area Hospital Status Assessment is now good in Sedgwick County. It comes as the number of people hospitalized with the virus drops to 47 with 10 of the patients in the ICU.

As of Monday, the percentage of tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is down to 2.2%, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. It’s the lowest we’ve seen that number since May of 2020. The county reported 19 new cases and no new deaths.

Last week, the county announced it would only be updating the status of COVID-19 in the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, in line with the data released by the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 388 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths and 80 new hospitalizations since Friday. From February 2022 to date, the monthly percent positive is 11.6%.

