Hutchinson Zoo offering help for wildlife injured in fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the fight continues to contain wildfire in Reno County, the Hutchinson Zoo is stepping up to help those often overlooked when disasters strike: wild animals.

The Hutchinson Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is available during afternoon hours to take in wildlife injured by the fire. The zoo advises if you find wildlife injured by the fires to bring them to 6 Emerson Loop between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This is for native Kansas species, not pets nor domestic livestock, the zoo clarified. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center isn’t taking in skunks racoons nor deer but can refer people to sources that can help.

There is no need to call ahead if you have an injured wild animal the zoo can help. Anyone with questions about the wildlife help can call the Hutchinson Zoo at 620-694-2672.

The Cottonwood Complex fire, which started Saturday afternoon, spread to about 12,000 acres, destroying 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. One person was killed. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 70 percent contained.

