Advertisement

Hutchinson Zoo offering help for wildlife injured in fire

Picture of the wildfire in Reno county Saturday.
Picture of the wildfire in Reno county Saturday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the fight continues to contain wildfire in Reno County, the Hutchinson Zoo is stepping up to help those often overlooked when disasters strike: wild animals.

The Hutchinson Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is available during afternoon hours to take in wildlife injured by the fire. The zoo advises if you find wildlife injured by the fires to bring them to 6 Emerson Loop between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This is for native Kansas species, not pets nor domestic livestock, the zoo clarified. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center isn’t taking in skunks racoons nor deer but can refer people to sources that can help.

There is no need to call ahead if you have an injured wild animal the zoo can help. Anyone with questions about the wildlife help can call the Hutchinson Zoo at 620-694-2672.

The Cottonwood Complex fire, which started Saturday afternoon, spread to about 12,000 acres, destroying 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. One person was killed. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 70 percent contained.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions
30th & Plum looking east about 230 in Hutchinson
Missing person found dead due to Reno County fires
Hutch transmitter
Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.

Latest News

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
Wildfire danger expected to continue with snow melting
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
Man killed in shooting near downtown Wichita
Mitigating fire danger
Mitigating fire danger
The Brandt family lost most of their small farm in the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Reno County families return to see scope of fire damage; long recoveries ahead
Firefighters say the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County has burned 12,000 acres, destroyed...
Resources available for Cottonwood Complex fire victims, plus, how you can help