Kansas couple finds sweet spot between agriculture and hospitality

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking for a getaway close to home? A ranching couple in Manhattan has taken a twist on their love for the agriculture industry, combining it with hospitality for a unique rural treat.

“The old ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’” said Lori Farley, the owner of Grain Bin Airbnb.

That trash is taking on a new life. The Farleys, Lori and John, are taking old grain bins and turning them into cabins. It’s all part of the TV show “You Can’t Turn That Into A House.”

“If my in-laws aren’t impressed by this, I don’t know what will win them over,” said Kyle Davis, the Farleys’ son-in-law.

“Our second daughter, Tara, married Kyle Davis, and he is a very talented architect,” Lori Farley said. “He approached us to see if we wanted to build something on our ranch. So we thought about it and we agreed to do that. we could just give our wish list, you know, but we really didn’t have a say in what it was really going to look like inside. We had to place a lot of trust in our son in law.”

Built in 10 days, the grain bins are fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, bedrooms and a bathroom – all made from locally sourced materials.

Everything’s reclaimed wood,” Lori Farley said. “They just bought it from the local lumber store that was like buildings torn down and the floor is all reclaimed wood. one side is two bedrooms, one side is the kitchen and bath and then the middle is the living space. And having that middle is what gives it that whole living space.”

The Farleys have put every cent of revenue back into the rural retreat, listening to the suggestions of their tenets – well, most of them.

“You know, somebody asked if we could put in a hot tub,” Lori Farley said. “And we said no.”

Hoping to show people a new way for revenue on the ranch, the Farleys also strive to bridge the gap between rural and urban.”

“Agritourism is a really neat concept for Kansas and to have another stream of revenue and get city people out and appreciating agriculture. And what we do. It’s not just a myth,” Lori Farley said. “It’s something real. It’s a working ranch and it’s happening in a lot of city people don’t have any idea what’s going on.

“Getting to highlight Kansas and showing off Kansas. We love it here. And we like sharing it with other people.”

