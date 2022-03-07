Advertisement

Low wind chills to start Monday

A north breeze will lead to some very low feels like temperatures
Low wind chills for Monday morning
Low wind chills for Monday morning(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The light snow comes to an end and the clouds are already starting to move out of the state. Total snowfall in central and north central Kansas ended up around 2-5 inches of heavy wet accumulation. Some of that will melt Monday afternoon as temperatures begin warming a bit.

Morning temperatures on Monday will be down in the teens and 20s, but in the afternoon highs will climb well into the 30s and even some low 40s are on the way. North winds will go down during the day.

Clouds move in Tuesday with a sprinkle or some flurries along I-70 from late morning into the afternoon.

Another big blast of bitter cold will come in Wednesday night and Thursday. Some light snow is in the forecast during that time too, with much of the state looking at snow Thursday night and Friday. While it is too early to say how much snow, accumulations are expected and temperatures will be quite cold for early March during that period.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds late. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 20.

Tue: High: 47 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 33 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy. Overnight light snow.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 17 Chance for snow. Breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 11 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

