Advertisement

Man booked for murder in February crash that killed two

James Lamount Lowe.
James Lamount Lowe.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was booked for murder Sunday for an incident last month that left two Wichita men dead.

James Lamount Lowe was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony for the incident on Feb. 21. Police said three people in a Ford Fusion were followed in an unknown vehicle when that vehicle’s occupants began firing shots. Though nobody was struck by gunfire, the subsequent crash killed 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, and injured a 22-year-old woman.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S Grove, near Lincoln and Grove. Dispatch received calls about possible shots fired between Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Blvd. When police arrived, they found the wrecked Ford Fusion.

Lowe was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded
Coleman MIddle School in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita BOE approves Coleman Middle School as magnet
Car destroyed by fire
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Wichita’s interim police chief takes office as city moves to fill position swiftly
Reno County wildfire destroyed this 2007 Ford Edge
Car destroyed by fire in Reno County, Kansas