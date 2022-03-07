Man booked for murder in February crash that killed two

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was booked for murder Sunday for an incident last month that left two Wichita men dead.

James Lamount Lowe was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony for the incident on Feb. 21. Police said three people in a Ford Fusion were followed in an unknown vehicle when that vehicle’s occupants began firing shots. Though nobody was struck by gunfire, the subsequent crash killed 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, and injured a 22-year-old woman.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S Grove, near Lincoln and Grove. Dispatch received calls about possible shots fired between Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Blvd. When police arrived, they found the wrecked Ford Fusion.

Lowe was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer and marijuana possession.

