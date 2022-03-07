Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded
Coleman MIddle School in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita BOE approves Coleman Middle School as magnet
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1