Resources available for Cottonwood Complex fire victims, plus, how you can help

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way of Reno County and the Reno County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) will be hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for those affected by this weekend’s wildfires. A MARC is a single location where disaster relief agencies come together to provide resources and assistance to meet the needs of those affected by a disaster.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunflower South Building at the Fairgrounds.

This will provide one location for disaster recovery agencies to connect with disaster victims. It will also serve as a meeting place for those affected to debrief, gain information, and emotional and spiritual support. Clients will also be provided with referrals or directions for the additional off-site and ongoing services.

Hygiene items are needed for Reno County residents displaced by the fires. The items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, deodorant, shampoo, body soap, lotion, female hygiene products (tampons, sanitary napkins, pantyliners), hand sanitizer, shaving cream, disposable razors, toilet paper, Kleenex, diapers (all sizes), combs, brushes, hair ties. They can be dropped off at the United Way of Reno County office, 924 North Main, Hutchinson. Monetary donations are also needed. Checks can be made out to United Way of Reno County and note “VOAD Fire” in the memo. Donations can also be made online at https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org/

