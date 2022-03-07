Advertisement

Shockers top ECU in season finale

Shockers win two in a row before conference tournament
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday(WSU Athletics)
By Bryan Holmgren
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. -- The one-two scoring punch of Craig Porter Jr. and Ricky Council IV helped Wichita State knock out visiting East Carolina, 70-62, Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena in the regular season finale both schools.

The Shockers (15-12, 6-9 American) locked up the No. 7 seed in next week’s Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship and will meet either Tulsa or South Florida – the No. 10 seed – in Thursday’s first round (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

Tulsa currently holds the 10-seed, but USF can steal it with a win at Temple and a Tulsa loss to UCF. Both of those games take place Sunday afternoon.

Council finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Porter logged his first double-double with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to go with four assists and a pair of blocks.

Porter and Council teamed up for 25 of the last 30 Shocker points, beginning with Council’s go-ahead layup with 14:00 to play.

WSU clung to a 56-55 lead near the 5:00-mark, but Porter and Council drove for dunks on back-to-back possessions to key a 10-0 Shocker run that effectively iced the game.

Tyson Etienne contributed 12 points on 3-8 of three-point shooting and leaped both Jason Perez and Terrel Benton for fourth-place on WSU’s career triples list. He has 198 now.

Morris Udeze was 6-of-9 from the field and finished with 12 points.

Tristen Newton supplied 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for ECU (15-14, 6-11), which will be the No. 9 seed in next week’s tournament, opposite No. 8 Cincinnati.

WSU improved to 6-0 all-time against ECU. Due to a mixture of COVID-19 and unbalanced scheduling, this was the first meeting between the schools in more than 26 months.

The Shockers also logged win No. 750 all-time at the Roundhouse (1955-pr.). They’re 750-230 in 66 seasons.

WSU shot 48.3 percent to ECU’s 36.1 but went just 3-of-18 from deep.

The Shockers missed all seven of their three-point attempts in the second half but had success attacking the basket with Porter and Council.

WSU outscored the visiting Pirates 42-22 in the paint and out-rebounded them 41-31.

The Shockers led 26-12 with just over 6:00 to play in the first half but allowed the Pirates back into the game with a mixture of turnovers and poor shot selection.

ECU mounted a 15-2 run to close within 30-27 in the last two minutes of the first half.

The Shockers led 34-29 at halftime and scored on their first possession out of the locker room before enduring a five-minute scoring drought.

Newton and R.J. Felton scored five points apiece during a 10-0 Pirate run that turned a seven-point deficit into a three-point lead.

The lead changed hands three more times before Porter took over, driving for layups on three-straight possessions to put the Shockers in front for good near the 7:00-mark.

WSU held ECU scoreless for more than four minutes to during its 10-0 run that pushed a 56-55 advantage to 66-55 with 1:16 to go.

