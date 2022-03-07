Advertisement

Warmer, but not much

A roller coaster of weather this week.
A roller coaster of weather this week.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect clearing skies today but a chill to hold for your Monday forecast. Temperatures still struggle to get above freezing before lunch today but upper 30′s and low 40′s look likely by the afternoon. On top of the cooler temperatures, we’re expecting a brisk north wind today. We’ve got some recovery ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with 50s back in the forecast with your next cold snap hitting by Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday snow looks likely as low pressure moves across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. This will be a fast-moving system with a quick punch of arctic like air and snow accumulations possible. Timing for moderate snow looks to be Thursday overnight into Friday midday. By Saturday, the sunshine returns but you’ll have to wait until Sunday for warmer weather.

Wichita forecast:

TODAY: SUNNY BUT CHILLY. WIND: N 10-20; GUSTY. HIGH: 42.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. WIND: N 5-10. LOW: 22.

TOMORROW: INCREASING CLOUD COVER. HIGH: 50.  WIND: SW 5-10.

WED: HIGH: 54  LOW: 27  PARTLY CLOUDY.

THU: HIGH: 33  LOW: 30  MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT LIGHT SNOW.

FRI: HIGH: 30  LOW: 17  CHANCE FOR SNOW, BREEZY.

SAT: HIGH: 45  LOW: 13  PARTLY CLOUDY.

SUN: HIGH: 62  LOW: 28  MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY.

MON: HIGH: 65  LOW: 40  PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY.

