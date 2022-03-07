Advertisement

Week of March 7: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers is featuring jobs in the social services and non-profit sectors.

MONDAY: Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor | Starkey, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11891758 | Benefits: Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, KPERS Retirement, Paid Training, Paid Time Off, Holiday Pay, Tuition Assistance, YMCA Membership Discount. | Starkey’s transportation program, with 100+ vehicles in its fleet, provides daily rides for people with disabilities served in its programs

TUESDAY: Regional Manager – Community Living | KETCH | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11376312 | Open Interviews every Tuesday from 9 am to 3 pm at 230 S. Ida, Wichita KS | FT benefits include health and dental insurance, paid vacation/sick/holiday leave, matching 401k plan and much more

WEDNESDAY: KEY/CAMP Program Coordinator (Latchkey/Summer Camp) | Greater Wichita YMCA | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11892953 | Comprehensive benefits package for healthy living, a safe working environment, support for professional development, planning for retirement, and personal time off | Free YMCA membership to all local YMCA branches and discounts on classes, child care and camp. | We don’t just hire people – we grow leaders. You will have opportunities to grow your leadership skills and try new things not available at other organizations

THURSDAY: Senior Center Director | Senior Services, Inc. of Wichita | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11885297 | Benefits:  Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401(k) + matching, Disability, and flexible spending accounts | Come join our team and make a difference in the lives of seniors - our programs have helped individuals maintain their independence while promoting healthy, safe and active lifestyles

FRIDAY: Empowerment Counselor | Wichita Children’s Home | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11894634 | Join us if you are looking for meaningful work where you make the difference for a child or youth | We strive to be the best employer possible, providing our employees with a mission-driven work atmosphere that is both focused and fun | Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance with low monthly premiums, retirement savings including up to 2% match after 1 year of service, generous PTO that accrues monthly after 90 days, and professional on-the-job training

