Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons, of Wichita, and her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 50.

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Road C and Highway 50 in Lyon County to a three-vehicle injury crash involving two fatalities with another person transported to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

On the scene, investigators learned that Gibbons was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Highway 50 when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The Malibu was struck by a 2020 Hyundai Palisade traveling westbound on Highway 50. After the initial strike, the Malibu turned sideways and was struck by a Nissan Quest.

Both Gibbons and her son died in the crash. The driver of the Nissan Quest was taken to Newman Regional Hospital by Emporia/Lyon County EMS. The driver and the passenger in the Hyundai Palisade were checked for injuries by Chase County EMS but refused medical treatment.

According to WIBW in Topeka, Terrell was a fifth-grader at Jardine Elementary School. In a statement to Topeka Public Schools’ families, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson called Terrell a “loving, joyful scholar” who will be greatly missed. She said the district is “truly heartbroken” by the “unexpected tragic loss.”

