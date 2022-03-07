Advertisement

Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.(Topeka Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons, of Wichita, and her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 50.

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Road C and Highway 50 in Lyon County to a three-vehicle injury crash involving two fatalities with another person transported to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

On the scene, investigators learned that Gibbons was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Highway 50 when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The Malibu was struck by a 2020 Hyundai Palisade traveling westbound on Highway 50. After the initial strike, the Malibu turned sideways and was struck by a Nissan Quest.

Both Gibbons and her son died in the crash. The driver of the Nissan Quest was taken to Newman Regional Hospital by Emporia/Lyon County EMS. The driver and the passenger in the Hyundai Palisade were checked for injuries by Chase County EMS but refused medical treatment.

According to WIBW in Topeka, Terrell was a fifth-grader at Jardine Elementary School. In a statement to Topeka Public Schools’ families, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson called Terrell a “loving, joyful scholar” who will be greatly missed. She said the district is “truly heartbroken” by the “unexpected tragic loss.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home burns as crews battle grass fires near Buhler in Reno County.
WATCH LIVE: Update on effort to contain wildfires in Reno County
Cottonwood complex fire photo from a distance.
COTTONWOOD COMPLEX FIRE: Missing person found dead
Crash in Wichita due to slick roads.
Cold and wet weather leads to dangerous road conditions
30th & Plum looking east about 230 in Hutchinson
Missing person found dead due to Reno County fires
Hutch transmitter
Can’t get our channel? Here’s why.

Latest News

James Lamount Lowe.
Man booked for murder in February crash that killed two
police lights
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Biker chase
Caught on camera: Eastborough officer chases down group of bikers